Watch as doggie mom yeets bear over wall to protect her dogs

When a brown bear threatened this California momma bear’s home and her four dogs, she did what every American mom would probably not do. She rushed at the bear and shoved it off the wall, then ran inside her home to bring her pets to safety. To make matters worse, the brown momma bear was with her cub, a scenario that could have made the entire ordeal more dangerous. In this battle of the momma bears, the humans won…for now.

