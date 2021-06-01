Weare Man Sentenced to 46 Months for Possession of Child Pornography

CONCORD – Karl Messner, 65, of Weare, was sentenced on Friday to 46 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, starting in June 2016, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a number of CyberTipline Reports regarding suspected child pornography activity. The internet protocol, or IP, addresses associated with those reports all resolved to Messner’s residence in Weare. In October of 2016, investigators obtained a federal search warrant for that residence. During an interview at his house, Messner admitted to viewing child pornography, and that images could be found on his laptop and thumb drives. Investigators seized a laptop and thumb drive on which they later found images of child pornography following a forensic analysis.

Messner previously pleaded guilty on April 1, 2019. After the completion of his sentence, Messner will be under supervised release for five years.

“In order to protect children from exploitation, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute crimes involving child pornography,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “This sentence should send a message to those who collect these horrific images that child pornography crimes are serious offenses that can lead to significant federal prison time.”





“Thanks to the Court’s sentencing, Karl Messner will be held to account for his crimes,” said Acting Special Agent In Charge William S. Walker, Homeland Security Investigations, Boston. “HSI and our partners at the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Hampshire, the Weare Police Department, and countless other law enforcement agencies will continue to pursue offenders like Messner in the interest of protecting children.”

This matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Weare Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau.

In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

###

Office Hours:

M-F 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

During inclement weather, please check wmur closings/delays

Join our Campaign

#CrimeFreeNH

Project Safe Childhood

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.



