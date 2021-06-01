Weed, assault rifle found during routine traffic stop in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On May 28, 2021 at approximately 6:58 pm, Western District officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of N Schroeder Street. After a thorough investigation, a black and purple Tegra AR Pistol .223 was recovered along with a large bag of marijuana, and US Currency. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.
