Woman found dead in Hoboken parking garage, police investigating possible homicide

HOBOKEN, NJ – The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Elizabeth woman who was found dead early Sunday morning in a parking garage on Hudson and Second Streets in Hoboken. On Sunday, May 30, 2021, just after 6:00 a.m., Hoboken Police responded to the parking garage at 47 Second Street after calls about an unresponsive woman.

Responding officers found a lifeless 34-year-old female, later identified as Jazzlynn Teron, who was pronounced deceased at 6:30 a.m. This appears to be an isolated incident and the circumstances around the death are under investigation. The final determination of cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time.



