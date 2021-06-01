Woman shot in Roanoke, no suspects yet

ROANOKE, VA – On May 30, 2021 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury outside of a business in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the incident did not occur in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue NW. Evidence of a shooting was located in the 600 block of 11th Street NW. It appears as though the two incidents are connected. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.



