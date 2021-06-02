13 Migrants Arrested in Two Failed Smuggling Attempts in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents disrupted two human smuggling events resulting in the arrest of 13 migrants.

Yesterday afternoon, RGV Border Patrol agents received information of a motel in Pharr, Texas, being utilized to harbor illegal migrants. RGV agents requested assistance from the Pharr Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities responded to the location and encountered six adult subjects and one unaccompanied juvenile, who were determined to be in the United States illegally. The migrants were nationals of Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Last night, agents assigned to the McAllen Border Patrol Station responded to a call for assistance from the La Joya Police Department (LJPD) on a vehicle stop in La Joya, Texas. Upon arriving on scene, agents interviewed the driver and passengers, and determined six individuals were illegally present in the United States. LJPD took custody of the driver and vehicle. Agents transported the six noncitizens to a Border Patrol facility for processing.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and will be processed accordingly.





The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.