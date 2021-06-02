$50,000 winner in South River as Powerball climbs to $268 million

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, May 29, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. The ticket was sold at South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson St., South River in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, May 29, drawing were: 11, 13, 22, 27, and 46. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Multiplier number was 02. 35,172 New Jersey players took home an estimated $181,373 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $268,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, June 2, at 10:59 pm.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.