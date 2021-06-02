$50,000 winner in South River as Powerball climbs to $268 million

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, May 29, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. The ticket was sold at South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson St., South River in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, May 29, drawing were: 11, 13, 22, 27, and 46. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Multiplier number was 02. 35,172 New Jersey players took home an estimated $181,373 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $268,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, June 2, at 10:59 pm.



