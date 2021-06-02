Anne Arundel veteran wins $40,000 Vax Cash lottery

The Maryland Lottery has awarded a $40,000 prize in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion to Glen Burnie resident Gerard Dupree, who visited Lottery Headquarters on June 2 to claim his prize.

Dupree was the winner in the May 28 drawing, and said he received a call from the Maryland Department of Health alerting him that he had been selected as the VaxCash Promotion’s third winner. He said the call put a smile of relief on his face.

The 61-year-old realtor explained that the $40,000 prize would help him get back on his feet after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago. Beyond recovering financially, he added that winning a VaxCash prize allows him to relay his experience to other Marylanders.

“Enduring virus symptoms and the isolation that came with it was extreme for me personally, but also for other family members who also contracted the virus,” Dupree said. “I felt a responsibility and a duty to share my experience to others.”





The Air Force veteran explained that his decision to get vaccinated was based on “a call to service” and his experience with the virus just months before.

“I was initially skeptical of the virus, but even with my bout in March, I could tell this is a powerful virus. If that was just a taste, I was certain I’d rather take the vaccine than face another round with COVID-19,” Dupree said.

The VaxCash Promotion, announced by Governor Hogan on May 20, is a collaboration of the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health, aimed at incentivizing Marylanders who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations while rewarding those who have. All Maryland residents 18 and older who have received a COVID-19 shot at a non-Federal facility in the Maryland at any time are automatically entered into daily drawings being held from May 25 through July 4.

Each day through July 3, one winner will receive a $40,000 prize, and the promotion culminates on the Fourth of July when one winner will receive a $400,000 prize.