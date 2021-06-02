Barstool Pizza Review: Portnoy hits restaurant made famous by Phil Murphy’s indoor dining lockdown visit

A bar and restaurant made famous by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s sneak visit during the indoor dining restaurant lockdown was featured on Tuesday night’s “One Bite Pizza” review. Not known for their pizza and having no take-out option, host Dave Portnoy was coerced by a fan to try it out. Last week, Portnoy hit a bunch of Jersey Shore pizza joints which are expected to drop this week. Dave gave the pizza a 7.3, which is a decent score considering the restaurant isn’t a pizzeria. It was an unexpected stop on Portnoy’s Jersey Shore pizza crawl. Related: Murphy Dined at Restaurant Minutes After It Received an Executive Order Violation from Local Police Department



