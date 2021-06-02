Dad dresses as crash-test dummy for teen’s first time behind the wheel

A dad is winning the internet for the most epic “dad joke” ever player. This dad dressed up as a crash test dummy while taking his teen daughter out for her first ride behind the wheel. At first she didn’t appreciate it, but it made her famous on TikTok, so at the end of the day, it’s a win-win.
