Dayton residents charged in identity & financial fraud scheme

DAYTON, Ohio – A federal grand jury has charged two Daytonians with federal crimes related to identity fraud, aggravated identity theft, theft of U.S. mail, Social Security fraud and access device fraud. The defendants allegedly conspired to steal checks, credit cards, debit cards, bank account information and Social Security numbers to enrich themselves.

Myrtle Lynn “Mi Mi” Jackson, 38, and Joshua Dylan “Jo Jo” Chapman, 29, each appeared in federal court today, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter B. Silvain, Jr. ordered them both detained pending trial. The case has been assigned to Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose.





According to the 17-count indictment returned on May 11, the defendants stole victims’ personal information from occupied and unoccupied residences, vehicles and mailboxes. Jackson and Chapman then allegedly used stolen credit cards, debit cards and checks to illicitly acquire cash, drugs, and other goods and services.

The charging document alleges the co-conspirators used victims’ information to fraudulently apply for personal loans, student loans, unemployment benefits, credit cards, debit cards and checks.

Jackson and Chapman allegedly used the proceeds of their fraud scheme to buy illicit drugs and make purchases at Walmart, Dollar General, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Lees Famous Chicken. It is alleged the fraudulent funds were also used to pay for motel rooms and for gambling activities at a casino in Dayton.

No trial date has been set yet.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced the charges and commended the investigation of the United States Secret Service and Dayton Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Dwight K. Keller is representing the United States in this case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

