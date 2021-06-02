DNA test on baby answers question of who impregnated 12-year-old girl in New York

WESTCHESTER, NY – Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced Pablo Dure of Croton-on-Hudson was indicted for engaging in sexual intercourse with a child over the course of approximately two years.

Dure appeared in Westchester County Court before Judge Susan Cacace via video conference Aug. 18, 2020, and was arraigned on one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a class B violent felony. His bail is set at $50K cash, $250K bond, and $250K surety with 10%, and is scheduled to next appear in court on Sept. 9, 2020. (Under 2020 bail laws, the judge must set three forms of bail.)

Background

The case alleges that on or about and in between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 1, 2019, Pablo Dure, a man in his early 40s, engaged in sexual intercourse on a regular basis with a female child victim when she was between the ages of 10 and 12. The allegations came to light in January 2020 when the victim’s mother discovered her 12-year-old child was approximately 33 weeks pregnant. The victim gave birth to a baby and through DNA analysis, the defendant’s paternity of the baby was established.

The case was investigated by the Special Prosecutions Division with the assistance of the FBI and the Croton Police Department. He was located in Mineola, Long Island and arrested April 9, 2020 by Croton Police.





Special Prosecutions Assistant District Attorney Jamie Fair is prosecuting the case.