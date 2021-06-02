Forgery suspects caught on bank camera being sought by police

NEW CASTLE, DE – Last Wednesday, patrol officers contacted a 41-year-old victim in reference to a fraud report. When the officers contacted the victim, they learned that her purse had been stolen from her car at the Midway Softball Field on Monday, May 17).

According to the victim, her purse contained her identification and multiple credit cards. The victim stated that she noticed unknown transactions on her bank account and learned that some of her checks had been forged and cashed. The investigation then revealed that it was found that the suspect cashed three fraudulent checks at a drive-thru teller utilizing the victim’s driver’s license for identification.

The officers were able to obtain this photograph of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the people in the picture.

If you can identify either people in the picture or have any information regarding this investigation, please call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or email Officer McCormick at Robert.Mccormick@newcastlede.gov Citizens can also text a tip anonymously simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE. You can also submit a tip via our website athttp://www.nccpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit us on Facebook (IM) at New Castle County Division of Police.



