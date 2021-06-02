Gay pride bashers harassing boaters find instant karma after boat bursts into flames

It’s 2021 people, it’s time to let people live their lives the way they want to, no matter how much you might disagree with them. For those who continue to harass people based on age, gender, color or sexual orientation, there’s this thing called karma waiting for you.

This one group of boaters learned the hard way as they circled a boat flying a gay pride flag. They began shouting slurs and obscenities at the gay pride boaters, then their boat caught fire and they were rescued…by the very same people they were harassing moments earlier.

After their boat caught fire, they had to abandon ship before the flames fully engulfed their hate ship. The gay pride boaters gladly helped the people who were harassing them minutes earlier as a woman, who was just yelling slurs cried over the loss of her boat.

“They hated you until they needed help,” one person on the gay pride rescue vessel said. It is uncertain if this healthy serving of karma was served with a desert of humble pie for the gay bashing crew of the now “flaming” ship.