Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –  Seneca Smith, 36, of Huntington was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

According to court documents, on January 12, 2021, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence in Huntington.  Officers seized approximately 206 grams of heroin, 62 grams of cocaine, four sets of digital scales and a drug press.  Smith admitted he intended to sell the heroin and cocaine.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announced and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. 


A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:21-cr-00004.

 

