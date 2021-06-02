Jack Ciattarelli declares victory in next week’s primary election with victory party

Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican candidate for governor in New Jersey is so confident he is going to win his election next week that he has already planned his victory party and is sending out invitations. Dubbed a “Jack4NJ Victory Party”, the celebration will take place June 8th from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm at The Imperia in Somerset. In most polls, Ciattarelli holds a slight margin over his competitor, Hirsh Singh. An internal poll by New Jersey Democrats showed Ciattarelli with a six-point lead over Singh.

Ciattarelli is the endorsed candidate by the New Jersey Republican Party, but has faced sharp criticism from conservatives and Trump supporters over his past comments against the former President. Ciattarelli called Trump’s presidency “an embarrassment to America” and said Trump was a “Charlatan…unfit to be president”.

