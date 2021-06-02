Man shot outside Avalon night club in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH – On June 1, 2021 at 11:47 pm, officers responded to a shooting at the Avalon Night Club at 205 N. 5th St. The victim, 28-year-old William Roberts, was struck one time in the right shoulder. He was transported to Grant Hospital in stable condition. Roberts is expected to survive his injuries. This shooting is an ongoing investigation.
