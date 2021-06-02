Mega Millions jackpot now $45 million

The Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, June 1, produced five players that matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Moreover, 18,954 other New Jersey players took home $77,144 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, June 1, drawing were: 07, 11, 33, 58, and 63. The Gold Mega Ball was 23, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02. The next drawing will be held Friday, June 4, at 11:00 pm. All New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions tickets must be purchased before 10:45 pm to participate in the drawing. Mega Millions tickets cost just two dollars; by adding the Megaplier option for an extra dollar per play, players can increase their nonjackpot winnings up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 46 participating jurisdictions. Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.



