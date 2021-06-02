Mom tried to shoot six-month-old boxer puppy, hits her own son instead

A Houston mom has been charged for accidentally shooting her five-year-old son when she tried to hit a six-month-old boxer named Bruno. When Bruno was barking at the front door his owner when to see what the commotion was about. That’s when Bruno got out of the house and ran toward the street.

There was a family of three going for a bike ride and as Bruno approached Angelia Vargas opened fire. Vargas fired at least three shots missing Bruno, but one shot ricocheted and struck her 5-year-old boy in the abdomen. Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm. Video/Screen grabs by ABC 13, Houston.



