NJ Pick Six jackpot 2.4 million

TRENTON (June 1, 2021) – The Pick-6 drawing on May 31 produced three winners of $6,383 for matching five out of six white balls drawn. The winning numbers for the Monday, May 31, drawing were: 03, 11, 34, 36, 42 and 46. The XTRA Multiplier was: 03. By adding XTRA for an additional $1.00 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn. The $2.4 million drawing will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021.
