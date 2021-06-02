Over $730K Worth of Marijuana Seized by Border Patrol in Rio Grande

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Border Patrol agents interdicted four narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 900 pounds of marijuana.

Yesterday morning, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the Rio Grande in Brownsville, Texas, attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe suspected of being involved in criminal activity. The driver of the Tahoe refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was driven into the Rio Grande and the driver was seen swimming towards Mexico. A search of the submerged vehicle lead to the discovery of seven bundles of marijuana weighing nearly 300 pounds and worth more than $237K. The vehicle and narcotics were seized by Border Patrol.

Yesterday evening, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents working near Brownsville, Texas, observed two subjects carrying bundles of suspected narcotics. The subjects were observed crossing the Rio Grande and walking into the interior of the United States. Agents and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers assigned to the area responded to the last known location and began searching for the individuals. Authorities located the suspected subjects and seized two bundles of marijuana weighing over 45 pounds with an estimated value of nearly $36K. The suspects and narcotics were turned over to DPS.

Hours later, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents responded to illegal activity near the river. As agents approached the area, they discovered and followed the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande. The shoe prints led agents to a field where agents discovered six bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighs over 460 pounds and is worth more than $368K. Agents searched the immediate area for suspects, however, none were located. The narcotics were seized and transported to the Border Patrol station.





Moments later, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents observed two subjects carrying bundles of possible narcotics across the Rio Grande. Agents immediately responded to the location, and a search of the area led to the apprehension both subjects and the seizure of two bundles of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana is 112 pounds worth an estimated $89K. The drugs and subjects were transported to the Border Patrol Station for processing.