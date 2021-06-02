Player wins $50,000 on Maryland scratch off ticket

A 56-year-old Middle River man is celebrating a bank account boost after finding Lottery luck in Frederick last month. He selected the Bankroll Buck$ scratch-off and won a $50,000 second-tier prize.

The lucky player claimed his windfall in May. Want to follow in his footsteps? The Baltimore County resident purchased the winning instant ticket from Royal Farms #307 located at 7402 Shockley Drive in Frederick.

After scratching off the game’s play area, he found a number that matched one of the five winning numbers. The $50,000 prize was hiding beneath the matching number.

The popular $10 Bankroll Buck$ scratch-off is loaded with prizes. The game offers 25 chances to win and carries a top prize of $100,000. There are three top prizes remaining along with two more $50,000 prizes, 10 $10,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.



