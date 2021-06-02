She shot her nail salon owner but left her selfie-packed phone at the scene of the crime

Investigators need the public’s help in identifying a female wanted in the connection of the shooting of a Katy area nail salon owner. Investigators are releasing two still images from the phone of the suspect who they believe shot the store owner.

On Saturday May 29, 2021, District 4 deputies were alerted to a shots fired call by witnesses to a business located at 21945 Katy Freeway in far west Harris County. Deputies arrived at Katy Nails, and found the store owner a 42-year-old Asian male had been shot by a female who fled from the location.

Investigators say that two females entered the store and were given a manicure and pedicure. One female wearing a black colored t shirt and black shorts, and one female wearing a pink t shirt and gray shorts (suspect). Both females were unhappy with the price of the services and were arguing with the owner. The suspect paid and left the store, the other female began again to argue with the owner.

The suspect then re-entered the store and again was arguing with the owner. The owner attempted to push the female from the store.





She then shot the owner with a handgun , and both women fled to a burnt orange colored Ford Fusion and drove off.

Investigators recovered the suspect’s phone on scene.

The male was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center via life-flight in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100.