Troubled man shot and killed entering another’s home

Sarasota, FL – On Tuesday, at 11:04 p.m., deputies were called to 4180 47th Street to assist the Fire Department with a medical call regarding 29-year-old Aaron Pischer, DOB 11/16/91. According to Pischer’s family, Aaron experienced recent mental health issues and on Tuesday, appeared disoriented, which led his family to dial 911. Pischer fled his home just moments prior to deputies’ arrival.

As deputies were attempting to locate Pischer, our Public Safety Communications Center received a report at 11:17 p.m., of a shooting a one-half-mile away. The victim dialed 911 after Pischer attempted to break into his home, and the victim reportedly shot him in self-defense. The victim, in this case, has opted into privacy rights afforded by Marsy’s Law and as such, his identity is confidential at this time. Pischer has one prior arrest in Sarasota County, for Theft, in 2018.



