Two charged for shooting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On May 31, 2021, two males and two handguns were recovered following a shooting that wounded a man.At 10:29 pm, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Arriving officers located a man, 35, of Bridgeton, NJ, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a serious injury that is considered non-life threatening.While officers were initially investigating the incident, they were told of individuals hiding in the rear of a nearby residence.

Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos began to search and observed three males running between yards. Officer Nunez-Santos along with Officers Mailon Demby and Elijah Johnson apprehended two males, a 14-year-old male and Saalih Davis.

The juvenile male was found in possession of two handguns. Davis was found in possession of several bags of heroin. Following an investigation by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit, the juvenile and Davis were charged with their involvement in the shooting. This is an active investigation. ARRESTED: A 14-year-old male from Atlantic City.CHARGES: Attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon (two counts), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (two counts), and conspiracy.The juvenile was remanded to Harborfields Detention Facility.ARRESTED: Saalih Davis, 20, of Atlantic City.CHARGES: Attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of CDS, and conspiracy.





Davis was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered inno