Two winners split Cash 5 jackpot worth $500,00

Middletown, PA – Two winning tickets split a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot worth $500,000 from the Friday, May 28 drawing. Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 11-13-30-41-43, to win $250,000 each, less withholding. Giant Eagle, 5055 Library Road, Bethel Park, Allegheny County and Fischer’s New Brighton Foodland, 415 9th St., New Brighton, Beaver County each receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets that split the jackpot.



Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.



More than 16,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.



