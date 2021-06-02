Welcome to Walmart, ‘n-word’! Company apologizes for racist mass email

It’s not sure how many customers received the email, but those who did were not amused. Walmart acknowledged that a mass mail was sent from the company’s official help@walmart.com email address, but said an outside party was responsible for the mailing. The email featured a greeting, “Welcome to Walmart, N—r!”

“We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers,” the company said in a statement. “We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails.”

Many of the recipients of the message were African-American customers in the Midwest.

“We are very sorry that you received an offensive and unacceptable email,’ Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer said. ‘We are working to update the account sign-up process to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.’



