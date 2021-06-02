Welcome to Walmart, ‘n-word’! Company apologizes for racist mass email

///

It’s not sure how many customers received the email, but those who did were not amused. Walmart acknowledged that a mass mail was sent from the company’s official help@walmart.com email address, but said an outside party was responsible for the mailing. The email featured a greeting, “Welcome to Walmart, N—r!”

“We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers,” the company said in a statement. “We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails.”

Many of the recipients of the message were African-American customers in the Midwest.

“We are very sorry that you received an offensive and unacceptable email,’ Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer said. ‘We are working to update the account sign-up process to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.’


Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.

Related Stories