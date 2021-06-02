Wilkinsburg Man Sentenced to 2 Years for Conspiring to Distribute Fentanyl

PITTSBURGH – A resident of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced in federal court to two years (24 months) in prison and four years of supervised release for violating federal narcotics laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan imposed the sentenced on Pressley Calhoun III., age 58.

Calhoun III, was sentenced based on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway prosecuted this case on behalf of the Government.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Monroeville Police Department, the Attorney General’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Maryland Office, and the Allegheny County Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Calhoun.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

