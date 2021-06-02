With success of Chick-Fil-A, Chili’s enters the chicken sandwich game

The Chili’s Chicken Sandwich is here. For a limited time only that is, and it’s serious about being the best. Because we only serve the best to our Guests here at Chili’s Grill & Bar . Starting today, My Chili’s Rewards (MCR) members across the nation can enjoy the new delectable, hand-battered, hand-breaded, and made-to-perfection chicken sandwich on our exclusive 3 for $10 menu through June 30. Oh, and did we mention our new Secret Sauce that’s so craveably addictive your taste buds are going to beg for more?

One bite, and there will be no doubt who reigns supreme.

If your mouth isn’t watering yet, get ready. Imagine biting into this: a buttered and toasted brioche bun, drizzled with our new Secret Sauce, topped with a tomato slice, an exceptional piece of juicy, crispy hand-battered and hand-breaded fried chicken breast drizzled with even more of our Secret Sauce, topped with lettuce and the other half of the buttered and toasted brioche bun. Of course, it’s served with fries too.

“We didn’t want to create just another chicken sandwich. We’re all about food perfection and wanted to create the best chicken sandwich. And that takes time,” said Michael Breed, vice president of marketing at Chili’s. “We’ve been testing a chicken sandwich and our new Secret Sauce for over a year to ensure we give our Guests the perfect bite – a bite that’s full of flavor and makes you want another bite and another – and we’ve done just that with the Chili’s Chicken Sandwich.”





“What sets our sandwich apart from the rest is the Secret Sauce. Plus, we’re providing it at a value you just can’t beat,” added Breed.