Border Patrol catches Mexican Criminal near Border

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a criminal gang member at a stash house in south Laredo.

The arrest occurred during the evening of June 2, when agents responded to a request for assistance from the Laredo Police Department (LPD) at a stash house found on Monterrey Avenue. Among the undocumented individuals apprehended was Fidel Alexis Lopez-Mendoza, a 20-year-old Mexican national and a member of the Sureno Gang. Lopez-Mendoza has a criminal history that includes robbery, battery, interference with emergency communication, and theft of property out of Benton, Texas. He is being held by the U.S. Border Patrol pending criminal prosecution for his immigration violations. He will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

Since the beginning of this fiscal year, nearly 760 criminal undocumented individuals have been arrested by Laredo Sector agents. This is a drastic comparison of over 60 criminal arrests in the same time frame last year.

These arrests continue to highlight the dangers that illegal immigration poses to our country. Dangerous criminals such as these endanger our communities by showing a lack of regard for our country’s laws. The agents of the Laredo Sector are committed to their duties of protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders, and enhancing the Nation’s economic prosperity.





Help take a stand against these criminal organizations and potentially dangerous acts by reporting suspicious activity in our neighborhoods. To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.