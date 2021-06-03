California man sentenced to prison for in-flight assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Alton James Johnson, 43, of Yuba City, California, was sentenced on May 26 in federal court to six months in prison for assaulting two flight attendants while he was a passenger. Johnson pleaded guilty on Jan. 12.

According to the plea agreement, on Dec. 23, 2019, during a flight from San Diego, CA, to Albuquerque, Johnson repeatedly touched a female flight attendant up and down the backs of her legs. After she told him to stop, Johnson then grabbed the flight attendant by the buttocks. When a second flight attendant stepped in and asked Johnson not to touch any flight attendants, Johnson forcefully grabbed the second flight attendant by the arm. Johnson admitting to being under the influence of alcohol but conceded that he was in control of his actions when he committed the assaults.



