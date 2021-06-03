Carnegie Man Pleads Guilty to Throwing Concrete Pieces and a Pipe at Pittsburgh Police during George Floyd riots

PITTSBURGH – A resident of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Andrew Augustyniak-Duncan, 25, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on May 30, 2020, Augustyniak-Duncan knowingly and willfully threw projectiles, including pieces of concrete and a pipe, at several Pittsburgh police officers, causing the obstruction, impediment and interference of law enforcement officers engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties.

Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for Oct. 13, 2021. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.


Judge Schwab continued the defendant’s detention pending sentencing,

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

