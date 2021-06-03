Dominican National Charged with Fentanyl Trafficking

BOSTON – A Dominican national was charged last week in connection with trafficking fentanyl.

Ana Checo, 39, was charged on May 27, 2021 by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, Checo was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for June 3, 2021.

According to the charging documents, in 2019, Checo delivered $58,510 in suspected drug proceeds to an undercover officer. In July 2019, a search warrant at Checo’s residence resulted in the recovery of eight kilograms of fentanyl, one of which also contained valeryl fentanyl, a fentanyl analogue. Four kilograms of tramadol, one kilogram of “2C-B”, a schedule I controlled substance, and $18,325 were also seized. In addition, Checo allegedly possessed approximately 55 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and several thousand dollars at the time of her arrest.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.





Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine Ferguson and Lauren Graber of Mendell’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Making sure victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.

Information on the Boston Marathon bombing cases