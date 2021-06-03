Edgewood Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Robbery

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Jaquan Day, age 21, of Edgewood, Maryland to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on May 27, 2021 for robbing an individual engaged in drug trafficking of controlled substances.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police.

According to his plea agreement, on April 25, 2019 Day conspired with at least six others to rob an individual engaged in drug trafficking. After convening at a retail parking lot, Day and his co-conspirators drove to a nearby apartment complex and assaulted three victims including a pregnant woman, a minor male, and an adult male.

Upon arrival, Day and his co-conspirators knocked on the door to ultimately force entry into the unit. As an adult male (Victim 1) opened the door, a co-conspirator ran past the three victims to a rear bedroom where he proceeded to take U.S. currency and a prescription of suboxone. At that time, a second co-conspirator tackled and physically restrained Victim 1. Day proceeded to aim a firearm at an eight-month pregnant female (Victim 2). When Victim 2 attempted to help Victim 3 (a minor male), Day kicked Victim 2 in her abdomen. He then struck Victim 1 repeatedly with his firearm. A third co-conspirator repeatedly asked, “Where’s the money at?” The fourth co-conspirator remained outside as a lookout for law enforcement or witnesses. Once the co-conspirator returned from the bedroom, the intruders fled to their vehicles.





After Day and his co-conspirators left the unit, Victim 2 was treated at a nearby hospital where she underwent an emergency caesarian section to deliver her child as a result of the injuries she obtained from the assault.

Day admitted the robbery followed an unlawful agreement between himself and at least one other person to commit robbery of an individual trafficking marijuana. Day also admitted the objective of the robbery was to obtain marijuana, and that the intruders ultimately took suboxone and Victim 1’s marijuana trafficking proceeds by force.

Co-defendant Tyqwell Booker, age 24, has pleaded guilty to the same offense and is expected to receive a sentence between 60 and 96 months at his sentencing in September 2021. Antoine Rich, age 24, and Jesse Walton Jr., age 49, have been sentenced to 72 months and 30 months in federal prison, respectively.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner praised the ATF and the Maryland State Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Austin who prosecuted the case.

