Florida Woman Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON — Today, a Florida woman was arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, 52, of Spring Hill,, is charged with federal offenses that include assault on a federal officer or employee; engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any Capitol building; and obstruction of justice, among other charges. Southard-Rumsey made her initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida on June 2.

According to court documents, Southard-Rumsey entered the Capitol building through the east Rotunda door at approximately 2:26 p.m. on Jan. 6. She walked to the statuary hall connector area, stopped and stood in front of a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) sergeant and several other USCP officers standing behind him. Southard-Rumsey was captured on video yelling, “Tell Pelosi we are coming for that b****,” and “There’s a hundred thousand of us, what’s it going to be?”

At some point during her interaction with the police sergeant, Southard-Rumsey obtained a flagpole which she held in her hands and pressed against the sergeant’s chest. As alleged, Southard-Rumsey started pushing the sergeant, causing him to fall backward into the first set of doors leading to the House floor. As a result, the doors flew open and the sergeant struck the back of his head on the base of the marble Lafayette statue.





The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with significant assistance provided by the FBI’s Tampa Field Office.

In the first 120 days after Jan. 6, approximately 440 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

The charges contained in any criminal complaint or indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Making sure that victims of crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.

The United States Attorney’s Office In Your Neighborhood

Our nation-wide commitment to reducing gun crime in America.