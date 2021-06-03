Migrant with Violent Felony Conviction captured

YUMA, Arizona – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Colorado river corridor apprehended a group of four Honduran nationals Tuesday evening and discovered one of them had a violent felony conviction.

Agents encountered the group at approximately 7 p.m. near County 8 ½ Street and the Levee Road. The group was arrested and transported to the Yuma station for further processing. Record checks conducted on the migrants revealed that Fredy Zuniga-Caceres had been convicted of felonious assault/malicious wounding/maiming in 2009 in Virginia and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Zuniga-Caceres will be prosecuted for reentry of a felon after previously being removed from the United States and could face jail time.



