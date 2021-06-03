Three undocumented rescued near Ocotillo after crossing border

OCOTILLO, California – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued three lost and in distress undocumented individuals in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo Wednesday morning.



The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m., when the California Highway Patrol Dispatch notified the El Centro Sector Radio Communications of a 9-1-1 emergency call made by an individual who stated he, along with another two individuals, had illegally crossed the United States/Mexico international boundary. The individual stated that they were lost and that a female traveling with them had fainted. Agents in the field were notified of the distress call and they responded to the area. Agents began the search using GPS coordinates provided by the lost individual’s cellphone.



At about 11 a.m., agents located the lost individuals provided them with water and safely extracted them to the highway. They were medically assessed by local Emergency Medical Services and it was determined that two of the individuals were in no need of additional treatment. The woman, who had fainted, refused any additional medical aid.



Agents transported the three undocumented individuals, two adult men, one adult woman, all from Mexico, to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.



The three undocumented individuals will be processed accordingly.



Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 136 individuals abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.



