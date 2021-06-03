Tiny Sick puppy found on Bali vacation finds her way into travelers heart

A woman on vacation spotted a sick puppy while vacationing in Bali. The puppy came running to her and they immediately became inseparable. About five days before the end of her trip, Stevie became very sick and had trouble walking and standing up. At that point she realized she had to help her recover.

Taylor decided to stay in Bali for a few months and got the tiny puppy treated for her medical conditions. There was no way she was going to give up her little puppy. When she recovered, Taylor had the puppy brought to Jakarta where she tearfully reunited with little Stevie.

Now the two are inseparable back in the US. Watch this heartwarming story below,



