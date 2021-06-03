Wayzata Man Sentenced To Prison For Arson Of Minneapolis Bank

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Wayzata man was sentenced today to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to commit arson of a Minneapolis bank.

According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, Marc Bell Gonzales, 30, and others intentionally set fire to the Wells Fargo Bank branch building located at 3030 Nicollet Avenue South. Specifically, Gonzales poured gasoline from a red plastic canister onto the Wells Fargo Bank property while the surrounding crowd chanted, “burn it down!” Gonzales admitted that he acted with the intent to accelerate the burning of the Wells Fargo Bank building.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk for the District of Minnesota made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud sentenced the defendant.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.



