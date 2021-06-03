Willie Robertson wanted for carjacking

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL – Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers from surrounding agencies spent the night monitoring the area of Walton County between County Highway 395 and Inlet Beach along the Highway 98 corridor searching for a man wanted for a carjacking.

There is still a large presence of law enforcement in the area. Still at large is Willie Robertson, 24, who is wanted by Panama City Beach for fleeing and eluding. Robertson is currently being sought by Tennessee authorities in connection with a carjacking. It is possible there are other suspects involved and still in the area. One suspect has been taken into custody.

Last night, Panama City Beach engaged the suspect vehicle in Bay County and pursued west into Walton County. Spike strips were attempted just east of Emerald Coast Middle School. The suspect vehicle crashed on the eastbound shoulder and suspects have fled into the woods.



