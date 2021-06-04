Criminal gang sweep nets 22 criminal fugitives in Trenton

Trenton, N.J. – The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a 2-day mobile deployment initiative last week that led to the arrest of 22 fugitives in and around the Trenton area.

Detectives from the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, Crime Suppression Central Unit, Gangs & Organized Crime Unit, Trafficking Central Unit, K9 Unit, Real Time Crime Center Central, Cyber Crimes Unit, the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force – Trenton Division, the New Jersey Department of Corrections – Special Operation Group, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Trenton Police Department targeted fugitives who had warrants for their arrest and were believed to be involved in criminal activity within the city of Trenton.

The targets of this initiative were identified using various investigative means along with the collaboration of the New Jersey State Police Intelligence and Investigations Section, the recently established New Jersey State Police Real Time Crime Center Central Unit, and the Trenton Police Department.

From Tuesday, May 25, to Wednesday, May 26, a total of 22 fugitives wanted by state, county, and local law enforcement agencies were apprehended in various locations throughout the city of Trenton. Those accused were wanted for various crimes including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, armed robbery, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, possession of explosive devices, possession with the intent to distribute heroin within a school zone and stalking.





Of the 22 people arrested, 8 were identified as street gang members. All suspects were transferred to the appropriate authorities, lodged at the Mercer County Jail, or released pending a future court date. The following were seized as a result of the operation:

• 27 bricks of Heroin (Est. Street Value of $6,750.00)

• $400 in United States Currency

“We are devoting our full resources to tackling violence in Trenton and across the state,” said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. “This operation is an important piece of our comprehensive anti-violence strategy, and I’m grateful to our local, state, regional, and federal law enforcement partners for their shared commitment to this project.”

“These multi-agency fugitive sweeps remove violent and often recidivist offenders who undermine the progress of the strong coalitions that citizens and law enforcement have created to improve the safety of Trenton residents,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police “We will continue to target violent, repeat offenders through cooperative operations with our law enforcement to remove fugitives from the streets and put them behind bars where they belong.”