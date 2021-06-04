Do you know her? She’s wanted in relation to a homicide in Essex County

NEWARK, NJ – Essex County law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the woman pictured in the photo above. She has been identified as a person of interested in the May 15th death of Michael Williams, 35 of Irvington.
