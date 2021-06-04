East Stroudsburg Man Sentenced To 18 Months’ Imprisonment For Numerous Acts Of Passing Counterfeit Currency

SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on June 3, 2021, William Daquan Battle, age 28, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 18 months’ imprisonment followed by a 2-year term of supervised release, for passing counterfeit United States currency on numerous occasions.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, on diverse dates in November and December of 2018, Battle passed or attempted to pass over $2,000 in counterfeit currency at Walmart Supercenters located in East Stroudsburg and Mount Pocono, PA.  Battle engaged in this conduct at a time when he was still serving a prior federal sentence for a handgun offense and was required to reside in a halfway house in Brooklyn, New York.


