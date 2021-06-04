Elkhart child sex trafficker convicted on multiple charges

SOUTH BEND – Khalil Jackson, age 25, of Elkhart, Indiana, was convicted following a jury trial in the South Bend District Court announced Acting United States Attorney Bell.

U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty presided over this four-day jury trial. The jury found Jackson guilty of various federal charges arising out of conduct involving human trafficking of a minor victim: specifically, Count 1, sex trafficking of a minor, Count 2, production of child pornography, Count 3, transportation of child pornography, Count 4, possession of child pornography, and Count 5, cyberstalking.

Jackson’s sentencing is set for September 20, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the St. Joseph County Police Department and Elkhart Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys John Maciejczyk, Kim Schultz and Joel Gabrielse.



