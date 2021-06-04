Jersey man charged for harassing Asians

FORT LEE, NJ – A Fort Lee man has been charged for multiple instances of harassing Asians. Police say Michael Torres, 60 was lodged in the Bergen County Jail for separate harassment incidents on May 5th and May 27th. Those incidents were both captured on video. Police say Torres is single and unemployed and has had previous incidents in the city dating back to 2019. Police did not elaborate on the substance of the charges lodged against Torres.



