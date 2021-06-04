Jersey woman attack and beaten at museum for asking kid to stop splashing water

Philadelphia, PA – An Atlantic City auntie was visiting the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia last month when she was beaten by three adults. Her crime was asking a young girl to stop splashing water at one of the exhibits.

Danielle Vincent said that on May 1st, the mother of the girl got enraged, NJ.com reports.

“I let it go for a few minutes, but then it started getting out of control,” she recalled. “I said, ‘No honey, you’re getting everybody wet.’ That’s all I said.” Vincent, 44, said she was then confronted by the apparent mother of the child, who was with a man and another woman. “She said, ‘How dare you discipline my child.’” With that, the man grabbed Vincent in a bearhug and began punching her in the head as the two women pummeled her, according to Vincent. Source: NJ.Com

Vincent said a man and two other adults beat her and the incident was captured on the museum’s security camera.