Judges sentences Cape Girardeau man for possessing firearm

CAPE GIRARDEAU – United States District Judge Matthew T. Schelp sentenced Garrick B. Madison to 57 months in prison today. The 25-year-old Cape Girardeau, Missouri resident pleaded guilty, in February, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 7, 2020, an officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety made a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a defective license plate lamp. Madison was a passenger in the vehicle. During a consent search of the vehicle, the officer located a black Remington pistol concealed underneath the passenger seat where Madison was sitting. The officer asked the occupants who the gun belonged to. At this point, Madison turned around and placed his hands behind his back and began walking toward the officer. The officer took this as a non-verbal admission that the gun belonged to Madison.

Madison’s criminal history includes felony convictions for Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest by Fleeing in Scott County, Missouri, and he is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

This case was investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution.



