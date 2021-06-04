Lost Chihuahua puppy found by teenager gets her happy ending

A teenager saw a little puppy out in the rain. She was cold and scared. He brought food outside for her and made a box for shelter for her. The young man started playing fetch with her and the puppy was so happy to find someone.

That night it was cold, so the teenager snuck the puppy in his room with him until morning when he was going to have her scanned at the vets office for a microchip. The puppy was so happy to be warm and fed and dry with the boy.

In the morning he received a message that the owner had been found. As he played with her one last time, he gave Bubba back to her family. He does miss the puppy but it glad he could help and that she was home safe and sound.

