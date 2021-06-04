Officer down. Texas Highway Patrol honors dog killed in the line of duty

The Texas Highway Patrol honored and said goodbye to one of their own, Bleck the drug sniffing narcotics canine. Bleck, according to the agency was killed in the line of duty.

“It is with sadness that we share the news about the passing of one of our narcotic detector canines, Bleck, who passed away in the line of duty on June 1,” THP said. “He was 8.5 years old and joined DPS’ canine team after graduating from detector canine handler school. Canines are a valuable asset to law enforcement, and they play a vital role in protecting and serving the state of Texas through their work to interdict criminals and take narcotics off the streets. “

Throughout his career as a member of the canine team, Bleck conducted 281 searches. Those searches helped locate more than 84 lbs. of marijuana, more than a kilo of cocaine and heroin, more than 9 kilos of methamphetamine, and $302,859 in currency.

“We are thankful for Bleck’s four-and-a-half years of service to the department. In this short time, he helped make our communities safer, and we will always be thankful for Bleck’s service to DPS and our state,” THP said.



