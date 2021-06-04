Presque Isle Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charge

BANGOR, Maine: A Presque Isle man was sentenced in federal court today for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Kaleb Dahlgren, 32, to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Dahlgren pleaded guilty in January 2021.

According to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Dahlgren and his co-conspirators distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine. Dahlgren traveled with co-conspirators on at least one such trip to Mexico and Arizona to obtain methamphetamine and transport it back to Maine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.





This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Training and seminars for Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Agencies.

Help us combat the proliferation of sexual exploitation crimes against children.

Our nation-wide commitment to reducing violent crime in America.

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.